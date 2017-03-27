EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:57, 27 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Huge amounts of precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Mar 28-30

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather fronts from the European part of Russia are moving through the territory of Kazakhstan. They will cause shower of sleet, fog and black ice in most regions of the country in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of precipitation will be very high in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Rains, fog and shower of sleet are forecast for these parts of the country. Temperature will be 3-5°C higher than normal.

    Colder temperatures are expected in western Kazakhstan on March 30.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!