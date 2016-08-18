Huge blast heard near police station in eastern Turkey, casualties reported

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A big explosion was heard in the vicinity of a police station in the city of Elazig in eastern Turkey, according to multiple reports.

At least 6 people dead and some 146 wounded following two car bomb blasts, according to Turkish officials as cited by AP.

The attack was allegedly carried out by PKK militants, the agency reports.

The police department building is said to have sustained severe damage. Police residences situated nearby were also reportedly damaged by the explosion.

Photo: Twitter/ Ahmed Kosar

Source: Sputniknews