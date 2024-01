LONDON. KAZINFORM More than 200 firefighters are tackling a massive blaze at a block of flats in west London, with reports of people trapped in their homes, according to The Telegraph.

The fire at Grenfell Tower on Latimer Road near Notting Hill started shortly before 1am on Wednesday.



At least 30 injured people were taken to hospital, as pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing most of the block.





