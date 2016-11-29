Huge greenhouse complex built in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A huge greenhouse complex of 12 hectares has been built in Kazakhstan, KazAgro National Holding reports.

The official launch of the complex, the largest in the country, is scheduled for early December, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.



The complex is located in the city of Almaty.



The project was worth 6.6 billion tenges (337.86 tenges = $1) and was financed by KazAgro's subsidiary KazAgroFinance.



The greenhouse's capacity will be 3,200 tons of tomatoes and 4,000 tons of cucumbers per year. Technology from the Dutch company Dalsem will be used at the facility.



As of today, KazAgro has confirmed its readiness to finance 41 projects to construct industrial-type greenhouses with a total area of 147 hectares. These projects will cost 46.5 billion tenges in total; their production capacity will reach 63,000 tons of fruits and vegetables per year.