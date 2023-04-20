EN
    17:50, 20 April 2023

    Huge rail disruption after goods-train coach derails in Italy

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's rail network faced huge disruption early on Thursday after the coach of a goods train derailed near a Florence station, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    This led to the suspension of rail traffic between Florence and Bologna, affecting connections between the north and south of the country.

    In the derailment, the coach hit some poles holding cables that feed trains with electricity.

    There was damage but no one was hurt, the rail network said. As a result, services are subject to cancellation, delays of up two-three hours and re-routing.


