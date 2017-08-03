Huge wildfire rages across Kazakh steppes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the last two days, firemen have been extinguishing steppe fire in several regions of Kazakhstan, according to Ruslan Imankulov, the official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee.

The fires covered an area of 6,489 ha.



"The disaster spread across 12 sites in Bokeyorda and Karatobe districts of West Kazakhstan region, 10 km from Arkalyk town of Kostanay region, and Ossakarov district of Karaganda region," the committee said in a statement.

188 firefighters of the Emergency Situations Department, local executive bodies and volunteer firefighters were involved in putting out the fire.

Now, firefighters are dealing with the burning of dry grass in 4 regions of the country - East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.