Hugh Jackman rescued his son and others from strong currents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hugh Jackman, who was spending time with his children at a North Bondi beach in Sidney, saved several people from strong waves when a storm suddenly began.

On March 26, several swimmers got caught in a strong riptide at a Sydney beach. According to witness accounts, the swell changed unexpectedly and the current began to draw people out to sea.

The top billing Australian actor, who also happened to be in the water, protected a girl from a strong wave and helped a man get to the shore, the Guardian reported. He then helped his own 15-year-old son Oscar and stayed to signal to other people to get out of the water and away from the rip tide.

"When we got in the water 20 minutes earlier it was fine. Then the water just came up suddenly," said witness Lynzey Murphy. "He just pulled them calmly onto the sandbar. He was pretty level headed. If you start freaking out in front of your children it is only going to make it worse."

A video obtained by Australia's Nine News shows Jackman pulling a man along and waving at people in the water alerting them to swim to shore.



The North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club even mentioned the X-Men movie series star on their Instagram page.



After the incident the beach was closed "due to dangerous conditions".

