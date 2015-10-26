Human dimension became one of main discussions at OSCE Mediterranean Conference

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - The human dimension became one of the main discussions at the OSCE Mediterranean Conference on security in Europe which was took place in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, OSCE Special Representative for Human Trafficking Madina Dzharbusynova told upon completion of the event.

Representatives of 57 OSCE countries and Mediterranean counties took part in the conference. According to M. Dzharbusynova, the participants of the conference, representatives of Europe, Middle East and Mediterranean region discussed the causes of the crisis related to migrants. Germany as a presiding country in the OSCE held several events this year already trying to address the situation with the migrants that flee the situation in Syria, Iraq and instability in Libya and the unfavorable social and economic situation in region of the Middle East and North Africa.

"The positions of the world leading and regional powers regarding the Syrian crisis were not discussed. It is very important for the OSCE that people who had to leave their countries seeking for asylum were protected in terms of their rights. The OSCE is a structure established for ensuring stability and security in the Eurasian space and thereat could not leave this issue without proper attention. Therefore, the human dimension is one of the most important," she said.

Turkey as one of the OSCE member states and Jordan - an OSCE partner, had the main burden receiving the flow of migrants from Syria. The representatives of these countries noted the need of help from the other countries.

"Given that winter is coming, the migrants in Turkey cannot stay in camps. The issue of children that actually constitute one third of migrants and who were deprived of the opportunity to go to school in camps was raised as well. The participants of the conference talked about the necessity to stop the war, assist in economic development of the region," the OSCE representative noted.