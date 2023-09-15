Human-induced burden expected to increase, Kazakh President

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the problems of inefficient use of water and disregarding of ecological effects at the meeting of the Presidents of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State stressed that we face problems of inefficient use of water and disregarding of ecological effects. Some 80 water reservoirs with a total capacity of almost 65 cubic kilometers were built in the basins of the Syrdariya and Amudariya rivers. Thus, the anthropogenic burden is expected to increase, extensive nature management is expected to continue and various socio-ecological issues are expected to aggravate. All this poses a serious threat to the regional security. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said when formulating the water policy the countries should progress on the basis that water is a limited natural resource on which the wellbeing and sustainable development of the entire region depends directly.

The point at issue is a maximum economy of water through digital technologies. This direction may become one of the key areas in the sphere of water resources cooperation. The President reminded that in his recent Address to the Nation great attention was paid to water issues. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation was established in Kazakhstan to address the pressing issues of this sector.