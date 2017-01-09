Human remains found at construction site in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Human remains were found at a construction site in Shymkent, Kazinform reports citing Otyrar.kz.

The builders working at the site collected all the bones and found out that they belonged to three people.

“We were working when my friend saw a bone. We began digging out and found remains of three people, a broken plate and a jug full of clay. We immediately called local residents living here for a long period. They told us that we should bury the remains. We handed over the jug to archaeologists,” builder Dauren Abayev said.

Construction works at site have been suspended.