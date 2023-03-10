Human rights protection in context of climate change discussed in Geneva
The event brought together more than 70 participants from UN member states, representatives of international non-governmental organizations and became a platform for discussing the measures necessary for states to take to protect the human rights of the most vulnerable groups, such as women, children, people with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples and ethnic minorities, in the face of this crucial issue.
In his statement, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev noted the main risks for the Central Asian region in the light of global climate change. He also informed participants of the discussion about the Kazakh Government’s work on the gradual transition to a «green economy» with plans focused on the careful use of water resources, sustainable development and the introduction of renewable technologies. He noted the current project of the country «Zhasyl Kazakhstan», which will contribute to the further inclusion of Sustainable Development Goals in state plans to promote «green» economic growth.
Experts from the UN and non-governmental organizations called on states to be guided primarily by their human rights obligations when addressing the negative impact of climate change with a focus on the situation of the most vulnerable persons.