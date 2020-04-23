EN
    12:25, 23 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Humanitarian aid for medical workers worth USD 1 mln arrives in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Humanitarian aid of protective equipment for medical workers fighting COVID -19 worth more than USD 1 mln arrived in Almaty.

    12 tonnes of high-grade face masks, respirators, safety glasses, reusable protection suits, infrared thermometers bought in China will be donated to medical workers, police, military and emergency services of the city.

    All medical products comply with the European quality standards.


