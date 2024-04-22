Humanitarian aid to flood victims arrives in Kazakhstan from Uzbekistan

15 trucks carrying foods, clothes and necessary equipment left Uzbekistan early Saturday arrived in Karaganda, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Uzbek delegation led by Tursinkhan Khudaibergenov, Presidential Adviser on sustainable development of the Aral Sea, the humanitarian aid included several thousands of tons of rice, canned meat, pilaf, fruit jam, sunflower oil, pasta, matrasses, pillows and blankets, clothes for children and adults, tents and over 700 inflatable boats.

Photo: Aizada Agilbayeva

The delegation conveyed the words of support to all those affected by flooding in different regions of Kazakhstan.

The goods are to be delivered to six regions of the country in a couple of days, said vice minister of emergency situations of Kazakhstan Serik Tolenbergenov.