Humanitarian carto from Kyrgyzstan arrives in W Kazakhstan rgn

Four heavy trucks carrying humanitarian cargo from Kyrgyzstan have arrived in the city of Uralsk. The convoy was escorted by Kyrgyz emergency minister Zamirbek Narchayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the information headquarters of West Kazakhstan region’s administration.

Deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region Bakytzhan Narymbetov conveyed the words of gratitude to those arrived.

The Republic of Kyrgyzstan put forward the initiative and provided us with the support at the difficult time for us. On behalf of the entire people of the region, I express huge gratitude to lieutenant colonel Zamirbek Narchayev, who led the delegation, Kyrgyz citizens, drivers. By arriving, you provided us with invaluable support. Today marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and it’s symbolic that you came on the eve of the Oraza Ait holiday, he said.

On behalf of the entire people of the region, Narymbetov handed over Kyrgyz emergency minister Zamirbek Narchayev the sacred symbol – the dombra with the inscription ‘A thousand thanks to the Kyrgyz people from West Kazakhstan residents’.