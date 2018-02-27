Humanitarian pause in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta begins

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM A humanitarian pause entered into effect in Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, on Tuesday, according to TASS.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu announced that under President Vladimir Putin's order a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 local time would be declared in Eastern Ghouta starting from February 27.

In Vafidin, Syria's authorities backed by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria created conditions for receiving civilians through the only humanitarian corridor linking Damascus with Eastern Ghouta.

Russia's military police and the Syrian military will ensure security at the exit from the humanitarian corridor. In Al-Duweir, which is located near the humanitarian corridor, a mobile medical station will operate to provide assistance to those in need. Buses will carry civilians to the places of temporary stay.

Photo: © EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA