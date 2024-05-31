Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with well-known eco-activist Evgeny Mukhamedzhanov. During the meeting, the issues of forming an environmental culture and greater engagement of the citizens, NGOs and business in tackling environmental issues, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Tokayev commended the ECO Network project carried out at the initiative of Evgeny Mukhamedzhanov. The Head of State stated the relevance of areas such as Ecohub, Green Office and Green School, aiming at forming a person’s culture and attitude toward the environment as well as collection and treatment of domestic waster in the first place. The President believes that broad implementation of such undertakings could become an effective mechanism for promoting eco-culture.

According to Mukhamedzhanov, hundreds of companies and educational facilities across Kazakhstan have already joined the ECO Network project, implementing eco-standards in business processes and contributing greatly to the decarbonization of the economy.

The President drew attention to the fact that the eco-activist’s initiatives resonate with the ideology of the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan).

Tokayev expressed confidence that Mukhamedzhanov as the chief of the Zhasyl Almaty project office is implementing effective and creative ways in addressing the city’s environmental problems.