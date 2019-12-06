EN
    18:44, 06 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Hundreds of houses destroyed in bushfires in Australia

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM More than a hundred fires were raging on Friday along Australia's east coast, several of them on the outskirts of Sydney, where the heat is expected to exacerbate the flames that have burned hundreds of houses, EFE reports.

    In the state of New South Wales, 46 fires are out of control, including six under the «Watch and Act» alert, which is issued when public safety is at risk, the state's Rural Fire Service said.

