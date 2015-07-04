Hundreds of kites in sky in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sky has changed in Astana today. There are kites, cartoon heroes and animals in the sky over Astana. The international festival of kites and balloons began in Astana, Astana.kz informs.

A lot of people gathered at the embankment of the river to enjoy good music and food and launch a kite. The atmosphere was just right for the holiday that included smiles of children and adults, positive emotions and good memories left.