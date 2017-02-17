EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:54, 17 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Hundreds of migrants storm fence to reach Spanish enclave of Ceuta

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Several hundred migrants have stormed a six-metre (20 ft) security fence that separates Morocco from Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, BBC reported.

    Police said security cameras showed around 600 migrants, some with shears and clubs, breaking through one of the gates.

    More than 300 reportedly made it across the razor wire barrier.

    Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish territory in North Africa, have the EU's only land borders with Africa.

    As a result, they are popular crossing points for migrants hoping to reach a new life in Europe.

    The Red Cross is treating about 400 migrants at its centre in Ceuta and dispatched five ambulances to help, the local emergency service said on Twitter.

    Many of those who tried to break through the fence were pushed back by Moroccan security forces.

    Dozens who made it across celebrated in the streets in the early hours of the day, with some shouting "freedom", TV footage showed.

    Read more  

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!