Hundreds of residents evacuated amid volcanic eruption in Spain

MADRID. KAZINFORM Between 700 to 800 people in Spain have been evacuated as a result of the ongoing volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, local emergency services have said.

The new wave of evacuations came after the approximately 6,000 people who were evacuated in the early days of the 24-day eruption on the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the southwest of the island, Xinhua reports.

A new lava flow, which began after the north face of the crater collapsed at the weekend, has so far covered 595 hectares (5.95 square kms) of land on the island, which forms part of the Canary Island archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, an estimated 1,281 buildings have been destroyed by lava and it has also led to the formation of around 60 hectares (0.6 square kms) of new land. One branch of the new flow on Monday destroyed a cement factory in an industrial estate, leaving 3,500 people from the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane temporarily confined to their homes due to noxious gasses.

Measurements of Sulphur dioxide and a continued chain of small earthquakes have implied that this eruption would last much longer.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will make another visit to La Palma on Wednesday, his fourth of the kind over the three weeks.

The prime minister will give further details of his government's emergency aid plan. The plan has already designated 206 million euros (about 237.8 million U.S. dollars) in aid to help evacuees and the island's economy, which is mainly based on tourism and banana planting.