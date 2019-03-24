EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 24 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Hundreds of thousands march for Brexit referendum

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday marched through central London calling for another referendum on Brexit as the country is caught by the Brexit impasse again, Xinhua reports.

    The campaign, "Put it to the people", reportedly attracted over 1 million people.

    It came after the European Union agreed to delay the Britain's departure from the EU.

    By Saturday, a record-breaking online petition on Parliament's website calling for Brexit to be canceled by revoking Article 50 has attracted more than 4.3 million signatures.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!