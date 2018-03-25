Hundreds of thousands of protesters rally in the U.S. for gun control, school safety

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hundred of thousands of protesters rallied in Washington D.C. on Saturday, calling for stricter control on guns, more secured schools, and an end to gun violence, Xinhua reports.

Carrying signs with slogans including "Never Again", "Am I Next?", protesters gathered in Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue that connects the Capitol Hill and the White House.

The rally "March For Our Lives" was held after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with an assault rifle in a high school in Parkland, state of Florida on Feb. 14.

The shooting has revived a national debate over gun controls, as many are concerned that mass school shootings are becoming alarmingly common.

Meanwhile, more than 800 similar events were held in cities across the country the same day, including such cities as Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Parkland.

In New York, thousands of teenagers, teachers and parents braved the chilly weather and took to the streets in their support for a nationwide students march, calling for the U.S. Congress to pass tighter gun-control laws.

The march began with a rally at near the Central Park during which a moment of silence was observed as the names of 17 victims killed in the school shooting in Parkland were read.

Then the protesters, holding signs including "Enough is Enough", "We're the Change", "Gun violence hurts" and "I am a Teacher NOT a Security Guard," walked all the way to the midtown Manhattan.

In Chicago, thousands of people gathered at Union Park to participate in the demonstration against gun violence.

Although the temperature was only two degrees on the day, it still could not stop people from participating in the rally.

On the stage of the rally, several students spoke about the shooting incidents and victims that occurred around them and called for stricter gun laws.

In the western coast city of San Francisco, thousands of people demonstrated to advocate for gun control.

The protesters marched along the streets in Burlingame city, about 44 kilometres south of San Francisco, chanting slogans and urging their supporters on both sides of the streets to back their protests against gun crimes.

"I've always heard about gun-related crimes, and so many people get killed. It's time to take actions," said high school student Danny.

He said the U.S. government needs to have the courage to pass a new law that will help control guns and save more lives.