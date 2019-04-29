Hungarian bank to open branch in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An office of the Hungarian Export-Import Bank Hungarian (Eximbank) in the capital of Kazakhstan will open its doors within two years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the Kazakhstan-Hungary Business Forum in Nur-Sultan, Mihály Varga, Hungarian Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, said that Kazakhstan is a special strategic partner of the country and plays a crucial role in the development of its eastern contacts. "The Hungarian government supports entrepreneurs in the Kazakhstan market. (...) We intend to open an Eximbank office in Nur-Sultan."

According to Kairat Torebayev, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, Eximbank branch in Nur-Sultan is expected to open within the next two years.

"Financing is already available. Thus, our businessmen can take this opportunity to establish business contacts with Hungary. The trade turnover now is not so high and amounts to $139.2 million, of which $26.2 million is Kazakhstan's exports," Kairat Torebayev said on the sidelines of the Business Forum.