Hungarian companies to gain more opportunities in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi stated that strengthening of mutual beneficial cooperation with Hungary is of importance for Kazakhstan.

«Hungary is a reliable friend and partner in Central and Eastern Europe. I would like to express sincere gratitude to Hungary for helping repatriate above 400 Kazakhstanis in 2020 during the pandemic. I would like also to thank Hungary’s Gedeon Richter company for Arduan drugs delivered last December as part of humanitarian aid to battle against COVID-19,» the FM told after the talks with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

He stressed the need to further strengthen mutual benefit cooperation, first of all, through deepening economic cooperation and boosting sales.

«Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the fields of energy, water management, education, as well as the effective use of the transit and transport potential of the countries of the Visegrad Group (Central-Eastern Europe) and Central Asia. It is with great pleasure that we celebrate the opening of the Office of the Export-Import Bank of Hungary in Nur-Sultan at the Astana International Financial Center. The opening ceremony is to take place today. This will expand opportunities of Hungarian companies in Central Asia,» the Minister stressed.