Hungarian ECC head invited to Congress of World Religions Leaders in Nur-Sultan

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Secretary General of the Ecumenical Council of Churches of Hungary Dr. Vilmos Fischl, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the Ambassador, on behalf of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Maulen Ashimbaev, presented to Secretary General an invitation to the VII Congress, which will be held on September 14-15 in Nur-Sultan.

The Ambassador spoke in detail about the experience of Kazakhstan in maintaining peace and harmony in a multi-confessional and multi-ethnic society, about the goals and objectives of the Congress, the history of its launch in 2003, as well as the political and religious leaders who took part in their work.

V.Fischl was also informed about the ongoing large-scale political reforms aimed at deep modernization and building of «New Kazakhstan».

Furthermore, the parties discussed issues of interaction in the interreligious and interfaith spheres and noted the high role of the Congress in expanding the dialogue between representatives of different religions and confessions.

The General Secretary accepted the invitation with gratitude and confirmed his participation in the work of the VII Congress.

He highly appreciated the efforts of Kazakhstan to promote dialogue, peace and national unity, as well as the leading role of Kazakhstan and its initiatives aimed at strengthening interreligious and interfaith relations.