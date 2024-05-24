Hungarian embassy’s representative office opens in Pavlodar

A representative office of the Hungarian embassy in Kazakhstan has been opened in Pavlodar, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The representative office is to cover Pavlodar, Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. Attending the opening ceremony was Hungarian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Otto Ivan Rona.

The two countries have boosted the trade and economic turnover in the past few years as well as are intensifying cultural and educational ties. The opening of the representative office is deemed to promote further cooperation potential.