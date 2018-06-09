Hungarian entrepreneurs invited to develop business in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with Consul General of Hungary Judit Lang. The sides discussed issues of strengthening economic ties between the two countries and the implementation of joint projects, Kazinform cites the regional administration's press service.

At the meeting, the governor informed on the region's agricultural and trade-economic potential and underlined that favorable conditions for foreign investors have been created in the region.

"For our part, we are ready to provide full support to the initiatives of Hungarian companies as to developing business in our region. First, we exempt you from all taxes. Come and do business here. I would like to mention that our region is mainly agricultural. The soil and climate are favorable for the development of agriculture. We know that Hungary is an industrial country with highly-developed agriculture, especially, in gardening and viticulture," said Mr. Tuimebayev.



In addition, the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects in processing agricultural products. Moreover, the governor of the region called Hungarian experts to exchange experience in digitalization of agriculture and joint technology development.

It should be mentioned that as of the end of 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary exceeded $150 million.