    17:00, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Hungarian News Agency congratulates Kazinform on its 100th anniversary

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eszter Szabó, the director of MTI, the Hungarian News Agency, sent congratulations to Kazinform International News Agency on its 100th anniversary.

    «On the 13th of August 2020 Kazinform International News Agency celebrates the 100th anniversary of its foundation. We avail ourselves of this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to all the leaders and members of Kazinform. We wish you all that your institution continuous its calling and providing credible information throughout next century- just like in this elapsed time.

    We trust to our mutual agreement that the fruitful cooperation of Hungarian News Agency and Kazinform will intensify the success of both our News agencies and our nations,» the congratulatory telegram reads.


