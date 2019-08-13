Hungarian youth performs Abai’s songs

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Hungarian youth performed lyrical songs Kozimnin Karasy and Zhelsiz Tunde Zharyk Ai songs composed by Abai Kunanbayev.

The challenge was dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Budapest, on August 12 the staff of the Embassy laid flowers to Abai’s monument. Representatives of the Embassy, members of their families, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora and all those studying the Kazakh language and culture participated in the ceremony.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov backed the challenge and recited Abai’s poem Kok Tuman – Aldyndagy Keler Zaman. The Ambassador passed the challenge to Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva.