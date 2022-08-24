Hungary aims to further develop strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with the newly appointed Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Adam Stifter, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed topical issues on the international agenda, the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, plans for bilateral visits at the highest and high levels this year, the possibility of expanding the legal framework, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Particular emphasis was placed on trade, economic and investment cooperation. In January-June 2022, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to 64.6 million US dollars. Export of Kazakh products to Hungary reached 7.9 million US dollars, Hungarian imports to Kazakhstan - 54.7 million US dollars. The volume of direct Hungarian investments in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 16 years amounted to 270 million US dollars.

This year, Kazakhstan and Hungary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The interlocutors noted that during this period the parties managed to do a lot to strengthen and expand multifaceted cooperation.

Following the talks, the diplomats confirmed their commitment to the course of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations across the spectrum.