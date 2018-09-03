Hungary and Kazakhstan enjoy strategic partnership - Viktor Orban

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - While participating in the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking Countries in Cholpon-Ata, Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed Hungary respects and preserves its Turkic roots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the summit, Prime Minister Orban expressed readiness to cooperate at a strategic level with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and to achieve the same level of strategic partnership and trust Hungary enjoys with Kazakhstan.



He also expressed wish to expand relations with other Central Asian countries.



Recall that Hungary hosts an annual kurutay attended by representatives of various nations, including reps of Turkic-speaking states.