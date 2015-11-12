Hungary and Kazakhstan seek closer ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Hungary are seeking to strengthen their ties in the field of food and agriculture, as reported by Nagy István, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture (FM).

Mr István took part in the 18th Central Asian International Food Industry Exhibition, which provided an opportunity for Hungarian food products to show the improvements made in their quality and presentation.

The State Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture explained that Kazakh partners, primarily food processing companies, seek to collaborate because the Central Asian country is growing a considerable number of vegetables and fruits, but it lacks the proper facilities to process them.

Besides the development of trade relations, the Kazakhs also showed their interest in purchasing Hungarian non-GMO seeds, since Hungarian varieties are considered to have high genetic parameters and "Kazakhstan is interested in setting up GM-free agriculture," said Mr István. Source: http://www.freshplaza.com/