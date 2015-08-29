Hungary confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary has awarded a number of officials and public figures of Hungary with the medals issued by the Al-Farabi and Sultan Beibarys International Charity Fund. The ceremony was held within the framework of celebration of the Kazakh Khanate 550th anniversary, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

President of the Fund Sapar Iskakov handed out the medals to Minister for National Economy of Hungary Mihály Varga, Minister for Agriculture of Hungary Sándor Fazekas and other officials. In turn, Mr. Iskakov was awarded with the Certificate of Honour of the Kipchak Union.

Taking the floor at the event, Mihály Varga said that Hungary officially confirmed its participation in Astana EXPO-2017. In the course of his trip to Hungary, S.Iskakov visited the cities of Lakitelek and Karcag where he met with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Sándor Lezsák and Chairman of the Regional Council for Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok county Sándor Kovacs. He also attended XVII Summer Festival of Arts.