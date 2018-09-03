EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:19, 03 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Hungary granted observer status under TWESCO

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary has officially been granted the observer status under the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO), Kazinform has learnt from the Academy's press service.

    The status was granted at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Bishkek. The participating ministers signed the corresponding documents.

    Hungary's accession to the Turkic Academy will make it the international organization.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Turkic speaking states Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!