Hungary granted observer status under TWESCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary has officially been granted the observer status under the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO), Kazinform has learnt from the Academy's press service.

The status was granted at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Bishkek. The participating ministers signed the corresponding documents.



Hungary's accession to the Turkic Academy will make it the international organization.