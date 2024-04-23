Hungary holds qualifying competitions for 5th World Nomad Games 2024

In the Hungarian city of Albertirsa in the framework of the 4th Tournament for the preservation of traditional sports "Turan", were held qualifying competitions for participation in the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held from September 8-14 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The «Hungarian Association of Köbere (Kokpar) and Traditional Sports» organized the event, which was opened by representatives of the Magyar-Turan Foundation and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the city of Albertirsa’s leadership.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The solemn speeches emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of traditional games, which include national competitions as part of the Turkic world's traditional games.

The competition categories were as follows: archery, archery on horseback, spear fighting on horseback, spear fighting on foot, wrestling on horseback, and falconry.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

It is encouraging to see that the Directorate for the preparation and holding of the 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 has selected the «Hungarian Association of Köbore and Traditional Sports» as the primary partner in Hungary to hold qualifying tournaments in accordance with the rules and quantitative composition approved within the framework of the 5th World Nomad Games.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

«The Hungarian Association of Köbere (Kokpar) and Traditional Sports» is the largest in Hungary, and it works with the World Confederation of Ethno-Sports.

«The Hungarian Association of Köbere (Kokpar) and Traditional Sports» has its headquarters in Budapest. András Bíró is the current president of the organization.