Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga invited Kazakhstani investors to his country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital, Varga said Hungary looks forward to cooperating with Kazakhstani investors.

In his words, Hungary offers favorable conditions for investment. 2021 saw economic growth at 7% in Hungary.

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary also added that his country has one of the lowest business tax in Europe.

Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to debate the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.