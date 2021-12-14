EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:42, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Hungary issues postage stamp dedicated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence

    None
    None
    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Embassy with the Hungarian post service and support by the Honorary Consulate, issued an anniversary postage stamp in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Hungarian postage stamp shows the logo of the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. Postage stamps are used in the daily correspondence of the Embassy, ​​as well as souvenirs.

    The first jubilee copies will be handed over to representatives of the Government, science and culture, public figures in Hungary, as well as local to collectors-philatelists.

    During implementing the post stamp issue initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the principles of philately and the standards of the Hungarian Post were taken into account.


    Tags:
    30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Kazakhstan-Hungary Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!