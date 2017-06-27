Hungary likely to get observer status under TWESCO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary submitted an official bid to get the status of a full-fledged observer under the Turkic World Educational and Scientific Cooperation Organization (TWESCO) on June 26.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó came to Kazakhstan to submit the bid to the International Turkic Academy personally.







According to twesco.org, the delegation led by Minister Szijjártó also included State Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ishtvan Mikola, Deputy Secretary of State Zsolt Csutora, Director of the Department for Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Victor Sederkeni, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andras Barani and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Hungary Rustem Nurbakh.



Head of the academy Darkhan Kydyrali told the Hungarian delegation in details about its day-to-day functioning and history.







Minister Szijjártó praised the important role TWESCO plays in study of nomadic civilization and work of the academy.



During the meeting, the sides reached an agreement on further development of bilateral scientific cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the future.







The sides also touched upon the past projects and potential cooperation with the National Academy of Science of Hungary.