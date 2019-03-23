Hungary marks Nauryz holiday

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Hungary jointly with the Kazakh-Hungarian Fund held on March 22 a solemn event devoted to Nauryz, the Embassy's Facebook account reads.



The event brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps, public and political, cultural and business circles of Hungary, Kazakh Diaspora and students, Hungarian Kipchaks.



Addressing those gathered Ambassador Nurbakh Rustemov told about the history and Nauryz traditions of Kazakhstan. The great steppe melodies preformed there by Hungarian and Kazakh young people stirred the great interest.