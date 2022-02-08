Hungary’s 2021 population drop steepest since WWII, Europe relaxes rules

MADRID. KAZINFORM Hungary last year suffered its steepest peace-time population drop since 1876, as the central European nation registered the fourth highest Covid-19 mortality rate per capita in the world.

A total of 153,000 people died in Hungary last year, the highest figure since the end of World War II, according to preliminary data published by tracking sites Worldometers and Our World in Data, EFE reports.

Of these, 29,649 died of Covid-19 complications, meaning Hungary is behind only Peru, Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina in terms of coronavirus deaths per capita.