Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 20,000

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Hungary on Wednesday reported a record of 20,174 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 1,471,276, Xinhua reports.

In the past 24 hours, 69 people died from the disease, taking the toll to 41,087 in the country, while 1,224,813 have recovered. Currently, 3,145 people are hospitalized, including 164 on ventilators, figures from the government's coronavirus information website showed.

The previous record of 12,637 daily infections of last November was broken on Jan. 19, with 14,890 cases, and the numbers have been on the rise since then.

At that time, the number of patients being treated in hospitals was much higher: 6,840, including 644 on ventilators.

The figures still seem to back up the calculations of Hungarian health officials, who expected a sudden increase in the number of infections but a much milder increase in the number of severe cases needing hospital care.

To date, more than 6.34 million people in Hungary have received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while over 6.08 million had two jabs. Some 3.57 million got their booster shot, according to the website.

The Hungarian government has also started administering the fourth vaccine dose.