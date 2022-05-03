Hungary seeks to further develop strategic partnership with ‘New Kazakhstan’

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, the course for building a «New Kazakhstan» and topical issues on the international agenda were discussed during today’s working visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko to Budapest, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Together with Deputy Secretary of State of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry András Baranyi Deputy Minister Vassilenko held another round of political consultations between the two ministries.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events, including the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Sijjarto to Kazakhstan, expected very shortly, and contacts at the highest level.

Special emphasis was placed on trade and economic cooperation. In 2021, the volume of mutual trade amounted to $138.7 million, exceeding the 2020 figures by 19%. Exports of Kazakh products to Hungary amounted to $15.4 million (an increase of 40%), Hungarian imports to Kazakhstan stood at $123.3 million (an increase of 16.3%). The volume of direct investments from Hungary into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to $270 million. There are about 30 Hungarian companies operating in Kazakhstan, including MOL, Gedeon Richter, Egis, and others.

Following the talks, Roman Vassilenko and András Baranyi, who had successfully served as Hungarian ambassador to Kazakhstan in 2015-2019, confirmed commitment to the course of further strengthening of the strategic partnership. The diplomats expressed confidence Kazakh-Hungarian relations will continue to develop across the entire spectrum of cooperation. They also highlighted promising areas for investment cooperation: agriculture, energy, construction, automotive and chemical industries, tourism, innovation and pharmaceuticals.

On the same day, Roman Vassilenko took part in a round table discussion dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reforms to build a «New Kazakhstan». He told the attendees including representatives of the government ministries and agencies, the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade, academic, expert and business circles about the main stages of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, the current situation in Kazakhstan, comprehensive state measures to strengthen the system of human rights protection, and the implementation of large-scale political and social-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Hungarian speakers noted the high level of bilateral relations achieved over the 30 years of partnership, and expressed support for the new course of political reforms in our country, emphasizing the special relevance and timeliness of the presidential program for building a «New Kazakhstan».