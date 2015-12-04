Hungary supports all TURKPA initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hungary supports all initiatives and undertakings of TURKPA, said First Officer of the National Assembly of Hungary Dr. Márta Mátrai.

Dr. Mátrai made it public at the 6th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic speaking countries (TURKPA) in Astana on Friday. "As for Hungary, we will support all initiatives and undertakings of TURKPA aimed at rapprochement of our countries," the Hungarian parliamentarian said. According to her, these initiatives strengthen economic, cultural, educational and other ties between the countries. "We commend the work done by special commissions under the TURKPA and our Parliament is ready to cooperate," Dr. Mátrai added.