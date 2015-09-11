Hungary to complete construction of anti-migrant fence by early October

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Hungarian authorities plan to complete construction of the fence for preventing an inflow of immigrants and refugees along the border with Serbia a month ahead of the initial plans, Janos Lazar, the chief of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Chancellery said on Thursday.

He said the fence would be 3.5 m to 4.0 m high and this would supposedly be enough to protect the country from the increasing inflow of immigrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa. Lazar also indicated that police patrols would be placed along the perimeter of the fence. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants and refugees fleeing their conflict-stricken home countries in the Middle East and North Africa are trying to get to the territory of the EU so as to seek refuge there. Many of them arrive via Turkey and the Balkan states and then stream to the EU member-states. Since the beginning of the year, more than 400,000 migrants have filed official requests for asylum in twenty-eight member-states of the EU, which stands in a marked contrast with the 280,000 requests filed in 2014, TASS reports. The Hungarian authorities have taken a decision to begin construction of a 175 km-long barbed-wire fence on the border with Serbia. Earlier plans suggested construction works were to be over by October 31. Photo: EDVARD MOLNAR