Hungary to hold Kipchak Days in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hungary will hold the Kipchak Days within Expo 2017 International Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, during the presentation of the pavilion, the Hungarian side has announced the cultural events to be held as a part of the exhibition.

The guests of the pavilion are waiting for a wide range of cultural events including the Days of Kipchaks - the symbol of the ties between Hungarian and Kazakh traditions. It is also planned to hold a large entertainment program including performance by Hungarian folk musician Sándor Csoóri, singer Miklós Both and Folktrend band.

Interesting programs will illustrate the traditional union between the Kipchaks living in Kazakhstan and Hungary.

You can also see "The Queen of Chardash" classical operetta and the performance of the Bihari János Dance Ensemble. A special playground will be available for children who want to play. They will be able to choose between the conceptual interactive game ‘gathering leaves' and the logical game ‘find a way out'.

"As a global event, Expo 2017 is an excellent opportunity for both Hungary and all participating countries to present future energy solutions and demonstrate our universal innovations in agriculture, agro-industry, energy, construction and technical sectors, equipment and automotive industry, as well as tourism. Hungary has traditionally sought to establish close relations with the countries of Central Asia and Kazakhstan, in particular. As a politician and economist, I believed and worked to strengthen Hungarian-Kazakh economic ties. Our participation in the Expo is also in line with the target to build the economic policy in the region with a special focus on Kazakhstan", said Hungarian Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga .