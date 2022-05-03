EN
    13:10, 03 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Hungary to ramp up oil purchases from Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Hungary buys 16% of its oil from Kazakhstan,» Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said.

    The Foreign Minister noted that 65% of the country’s oil arrives from Russia as it is the only way to deliver energy supplies. «It is difficult to build an oil pipeline; it is very expensive and time-consuming. To this end, 65% of oil the country’s oil come through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline which is 20,000 tons a year,» the visiting Minister told a briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    He added that the country ramped up oil supplies from Kazakhstan. 16% of oil comes to Hungary from Kazakhstan through Russia via a combined oil pipeline. Sanctions impact this opportunity as well.

    The FM stressed that this matter is being considered to the utmost degree in the country’s national interests. He resumed that the key is to guarantee the energy supplies of Hungary.


