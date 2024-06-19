EN
    11:37, 19 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Hungary’s Spectrum plans to develop cooperation with Uzbekistan

    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Shakhavdinov, met with Hungary’s Spectrum CEO Joseph Kovacs, UzA reports.

    The parties discussed issues of developing cooperation with the company and current and future projects and identified new areas of interaction.

    Spectrum is a Hungarian company that specializes in information technology, security, and equipment for the banking sector.

    The parties agreed to continue cooperating and implementing the projects after the meeting.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Foreign policy
