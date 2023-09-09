Hurricane Lee forecast to remain «powerful hurricane» into next week

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Hurricane Lee is expected to remain a «powerful hurricane» through early next week, according to the latest forecast of the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Friday.

Lee's core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week, according to the hurricane center, Xinhua reports.

Dangerous beach conditions may develop around the Western Atlantic through early next week.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday, said the hurricane center.