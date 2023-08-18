EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 18 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Husband donates his kidney to wife

    None
    SARYAGASH. KAZINFORM A husband donated a kidney to his wife in Saryagash. As the doctors say the life-saving kidney transplant was a success. The woman suffered from chronic kidney disease for many years and was on hemodialysis, Kazinform learnt from Otyrar.kz.

    The surgery was done at the regional clinical hospital in Turkistan region. Now the couple feels well as the husband proved to be the perfect match.

    As of now, there are 3,700 people, including 80 children, on the transplant waiting list in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, it is the second case when family members donate their organs in the region.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!