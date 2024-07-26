Hydro energy potential of 3 regions in Kazakhstan to be studied

The hydro energy potential of three regions in Kazakhstan will be studied for the construction of hydropower plants. The consultancy services will be financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). In London, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy signed an agreement with representatives of the financial institution, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Irtysh-Zaisan, Alakol, and Balkhash basins have significant hydro energy potential. In these regions, the construction of small and medium-sized hydropower and pumped storage stations is planned. Preliminary expert analysis is necessary for high-quality construction.

"The construction of hydropower plants is of great importance for the Republic of Kazakhstan. First of all, it is a huge step towards replacing fossil fuels. We are talking about clean electricity. When we talk about the rational use of hydro resources, this includes specific irrigation needs, water conservation, water supply issues, and power regulation," said Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev.

Photo: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

The Asian Development Bank is providing a grant for the project's implementation. In particular, funds will be allocated for studying potential sites, creating a financial-economic model, and conducting tariff calculations.

“ADB is honoured to have this opportunity to contribute to the government's vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. We look forward to undertaking more projects and providing further assistance, in collaboration with the government, to make this vision a reality,” said Fumiko Cleo Kawawaki, Principal Director and Head Office for Markets Development and Public-Private Partnership at the ADB.

Kazakhstani and international investors are expected to participate in the first auction for the construction of a 600 MW hydropower plant. Organisers hope for high interest from participants, as the event for allocating the bank's grant will be open and transparent.